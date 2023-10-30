Woolworths Drops Prices on Christmas Favorites

With Aussies struggling to balance household budgets under cost of living pressures, Woolworths has included the festive favourites in their “Prices Dropped” and “Low Prices” promotions.Woolworths is dropping prices on some Christmas favourites ahead of the festive season. Picture: Woolworths

Some of the items include roast pork loin (down from $14 per kilo to $12), pavlova bases (down from $9.20 to $6), Karumba Banana Prawns 1kg ($26 down to $20), four-pack of Bundaberg Sparkling ($7.45 down to $5.15) and 380g packs of Smiths Crinkle Cut Chips ($8.50 down to $6).The savings begin on Wednesday, and run through to December 27.

Earlier in October, rival supermarket giant Coles announced 292 new products in its supermarkets and Liquorland bottle shops to assist family budgets this Christmas. It includes “142 new supermarket products to stretch budgets further, from great value, quality, and affordable products, through to the indulgent Coles Finest range.” headtopics.com

Woolworths half leg ham is also down to $8 per kilo — a nine-year low. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Natalie Davis said customers will be looking to stretch their budgets as far as they can this Christmas.

“We’ve got a number of pantry essentials in the Prices Dropped for Christmas range, but we’ve also added some special seasonal picks that are perfect for entertaining,” Ms Davis said. “There’s also a vast range of our Woolworths and Gold own brand seasonal products now available. This includes more than 40 award-winning products that are both delicious and affordable, bringing the best of Christmas to our customers with locally sourced ingredients and Australian flavours.”But Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood said that was largely due to inflation over that three-month period. headtopics.com

