Woolworths CEO Warned of Contempt of Senate for Refusing to Answer Questions

has been warned he could be held in contempt of the Senate and face potential jail time after he repeatedly refused to answer questions about a key measure of the supermarket’s profitability.

“I feel compelled that it is open to the Senate to hold a witness in contempt when they refuse to answer a legitimate question,” McKim said. “We make a reasonable profit, both a 10 per cent return on funds employed after tax and also a 10 per cent total shareholder return over the last five years. And as I said earlier, much of this goes back to Australian households in the form of superannuation and dividends,” Banducci told the inquiry.

The average return on equity of Australia’s big four banks across the past five years is 9.9 per cent.Dion Georgopoulos

Supermarkets inquiry: Brad Banducci, CEO of Woolworths Banducci threatened with prison time over profitsWATCH LIVE: Woolworths boss Brad Banducci warned about answers, rejects suggestions it mistreats smaller operators; Senator accuses the supermarket of pushing suppliers to the wall. Follow updates here.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci threatened with six months prison for holding Senate in contemptWoolworths boss Brad Banducci was warned he could face six months in prison or a $5,000 fine if he was held in contempt by the Senate for failing to answer questions at the inquiry into supermarket pricing.

Supermarkets price inquiry: Brad Banducci, CEO of Woolworths faces Senate inquiry on supermarket pricesWATCH LIVE: Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci rejects suggestions Woolies mistreats smaller operators; Greens senator Nick McKim accuses the supermarket of pushing suppliers to the wall. Follow updates here.

