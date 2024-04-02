Woolworths Announces Biggest Ever Everyday Rewards Promotion

Woolworths has announced its biggest ever Everyday Rewards promotion, effective in all stores from today. For the next six weeks, Woolworths and BIG W are giving Everyday Rewards members 10x points every time they shop certain big name brands in store and online. SCROLL DOWN for the complete list of big brand names included in the Everyday Rewards offer.

The ‘Boost Your Budget’ offer promotion includes Huggies, Primo, Dove, Fairy, Leggos, Dairy Farmers and more at Woolworths and selected LEGO ranges, Cygnett and LA Gear at BIG W plus more. Members shopping at Everyday Market will score 10x points storewide with no minimum spend and with Healthylife, Everyday Rewards members will receive 10 x points across any purchase over $100. BWS is also giving members the chance to pick up 10x points when they purchase from a huge range of popular wine, beer and liquor brand

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woolworths confirms major new Everyday Rewards offer for all members, effective immediately7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Outrage as popular everyday Aussie buy disappears from Woolworths: ‘Deal breaker’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Coalition developing ‘big stick’ law to rein in Coles and WoolworthsOpposition backbenchers are putting pressure on Peter Dutton to live up to his repeated claim that the Coalition is now the party of the working classes.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Coalition developing ‘big stick’ law to rein in Coles and WoolworthsOpposition backbenchers are putting pressure on Peter Dutton to live up to his repeated claim that the Coalition is now the party of the working classes.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Coalition developing ‘big stick’ law to rein in Coles and WoolworthsOpposition backbenchers are putting pressure on Peter Dutton to live up to his repeated claim that the Coalition is now the party of the working classes.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Joe Biden has just dealt a big defeat to big techUS president’s new executive order is an important step towards protecting sensitive personal data

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »