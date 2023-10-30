Woolies’ huge backflip after customer anger

Woolworths announced in May that members of the Everyday Rewards Extra program would also no longer be able to access a 10 per cent discount online.that members of the Everyday Rewards Extra program would no longer be able to access a 10 per cent discount atThe changes came in on July 1, with one angry shopper revealing: “Losing my 10 per cent off online means I’ll cancel my subscription as I do 95 per cent of my shopping online as I find it too hard to get to the shops.
Woolworths announced in May that members of the Everyday Rewards Extra program would no longer be able to access a 10 per cent discount online. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles“After carefully listening to customer feedback, we’ve heard that our Everyday Extra subscribers want the option to redeem their monthly discount in store, or online,” the spokesperson told news.com.au.
"As a result from November 1, we will be reinstating the option for our Everyday Extra subscribers to redeem their 10 per cent monthly discount online, when shopping at Woolworths and BIG W."We thank our customers for their feedback and hope this change will make it easier for our Everyday Extra subscribers to unlock even more value this Christmas and for the year ahead.
Shoppers were over the moon at the revelation that the discount would be redeemable online once again.Another said: “Power of the people️ … now on to parliament.” “That wasn't fair when they took it away for online as some only shop that way. So happy its back,” one added.One said: “Thank goodness. They were crazy to get rid of it in the first place – especially in this day an age with so much online.”
The Everyday Extra is a monthly subscription program for Everyday Rewards members, costing $7 a month, or $70 for the year. Everyday Extra subscribers receive 10 per cent off once a month at Woolworths and BIG W saving up to $100 a month.