Women with Disabilities Victoria launches project to get more women into health, social services jobs

But some health sector employers are seeing the advantages women with disabilities can bring to a workforce.Women with disabilities are under-represented in the health and social services workforce — 2021 census data shows that of the 327,000 women who are employed full time in the health workforce, only 660 or 0.2 per cent are living with a disability.

"In our health services and in the social services we still lack the diversity that we have in our community and particularly disabled women are still left out of working in these services," Ms Bridgford said.

"Women with disabilities have a range of skills and qualification levels, and expertise that they would bring to a health or community service organisation." She said women with disabilities would co-design resources and training for employers to help address barriers.

"By bringing on disabled women or disabled people into the workforce we can address those issues because we have the understanding of what those barriers are."

