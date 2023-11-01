Women viewed as ‘property’ in Red Arrows amid culture of male entitlement, RAF admits

Women serving in the Red Arrows banded together in social situations with “‘shark watch’ in operation in their cohort”, while many were reluctant to complain and even feared detrimental treatment if male advances were rejected.
Two male pilots were fired late last year for sexual misconduct and bullying, while it emerged on Wednesday that a further nine Red Arrows personnel had been subject to lesser disciplinary action as a result of the investigation.
Knighton said inquiries into unacceptable behaviour at the Red Arrows began in December 2021 after three women directly approached his predecessor Sir Mike Wigston with “serious allegations about the culture and behaviour”.
The military chief offered “unreserved apologies” to all affected and said he would be willing to meet privately with the three women who made the original complaint. Their identities remain confidential and one of the three has since left the air force.
Unacceptable sexual behaviour appeared to be more prevalent in the Red Arrows than in “other similar-sized units” as a result, the document continued, contributing to an intense environment at a squadron that is typically 120-strong. Of those, about 10% are women.
Two incidents of genital exposure were also recorded by the inquiry team, although there was a “lack of offence” reported in both cases, suggesting that “the exposure of genitals and nakedness is normalised in a military environment”.
Victims often said they did not want to “ruin someone’s career” over an incident, suggesting a misplaced or exaggerated loyalty to the elite unit over the individual.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕