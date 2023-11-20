Women Reject Traditional Relationship Timelines, New Data Shows

That’s the timeline women have historically been sold as the most successful pathway to a happy life. But despite that messaging being shoved down our throats at every conceivable opportunity, women have had enough. New data has revealed women are sick of the constant pressure to follow traditional relationship timelines, with 1 in 3 now stating they’re “no longer focused” on achieving the societal milestones.

The findings, uncovered in the 2024 annual dating report from Bumble, shows women are “pushing back” and are instead prioritising finding the right partner instead of rushing to hit “outdated” goals. “Women are increasingly looking around and wondering why they feel the need to follow an outdated rule book when it comes to their dating journeys and relationship milestones,” Lucille McCart, the dating app’s APAC communications director, told news.com.au. “In fact, 31 per cent of women say they are no longer focused on adhering to traditional relationship timelines and milestones. So timelines are out, and choosing your own path is i





