Women frontline soldiers deserve better recognition, says author Sarah Percy

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThrough poetry, music and film, and in stone, commemorating those who have died in conflict and served in uniform is a crucial part of what makes for a reflective society.Strange then, that there is one class of combatant for whom historians have long held scant regard.
"If warfare is as old as history and as universal as mankind, we must now enter the supremely important limitation that it is an entirely masculine activity.Dr Percy says that's an assessment used to downplay and marginalise the military contributions that women have made over millennia.
The refusal to accept that women could be genuine soldiers persisted well into the 21st century, even as men and women fought side by side in Allied operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan. By contrast, the major national armies of the world not only rejected the fighting skills women had to offer, but actively tried to keep them as far from the front lines as possible.For several hundred years between the 1500s and the mid-1800s, women were a common sight on the battlefields of Europe and North America. headtopics.com
"Yet, when they were given the opportunity, or occasionally when the opportunity was forced upon them, they excelled. They turned out to be really good at it." Charlotte de La Trémoille, the Countess of Derby, was "absolutely in charge" of one such siege, Dr Percy says, the siege of Lathom House which lasted 18 weeks.
" ends up reinforcing her castle and pushing back against the British, and we have many accounts of her because the British soldiers were very fascinated to see this woman commanding troops on the walls of the castle," Dr Percy says. headtopics.com
A woman now directs the US Army's Southern Command. A woman also heads the US Coast Guard, and another is the Vice Chief of US Naval Operations.