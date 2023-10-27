Woman whose home was wiped out in 2021 bushfires loses everything for second time

Read more:

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Best homewares Australia: Temple & Webster shares its nine best-selling items in Australia

US GDP October 2023: Economy grew at 4.9pc, fastest pace since 2021Gross domestic product accelerated to a 4.9 per cent annualised rate, more than double the second-quarter pace. Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann named as 'high-profile man' accused of 2021 rape in ToowoombaA Queensland law that suppressed Lehrmann's name from being published was changed in October, and his request for an interim non-publication order has been rejected. Read more ⮕

Dumb Money dramatises the 2021 GameStop short squeeze with entertaining if morally dubious resultsAmerica’s fraught start to 2021 sets the scene for this slick drama from the Australian director of I, Tonya and Cruella. Read more ⮕