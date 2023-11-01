Woman who dined with Matthew Perry hours before death speaks as autopsy results revealed

Complaining of fatigue, the actor returned home before sending his assistant out on an errand. When the assistant returned two hours later, Perry was discovered unresponsive in the spa and emergency services were called. Law enforcement sources told TMZ his body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived. The finding meant Perry “was not in his hot tub for long” before he was found. He was pronounced dead on the scene after local firefighters removed his body from the water.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Friends co-stars release joint statement on 'unfathomable loss' of Matthew PerryJennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have described Matthew Perry's death as an 'unfathomable loss'.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Officials provide more details on how Matthew Perry’s body was discoveredNew eerie details are coming to light following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, who died of an apparent drowning incident at his California home on Saturday. He was 54.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Friends Cast Members Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathThe cast members of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, release a statement mourning the loss of their fellow cast mate Matthew Perry.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Friends stars release statement after death of Matthew Perry: ‘We were more than just castmates’Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have issued a joint statement two days after Perry’s death

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to the late actorActor Matthew Perry's co-stars from the iconic sitcom Friends pay tribute to the late actor in a statement to People.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Friends Cast Mourns the Loss of Matthew PerryThe cast of Friends expresses their devastation over the death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom. Perry, known for his battle with addiction, was found unconscious in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕