Woman uninvited to friend's wedding after hen's party drama

A young woman has spilled the tea on what she alleges was the bizarre reason she was uninvited to her friend’s wedding — just days after a “fun” weekend away turned into the “hen’s party from hell”. Amy Dickinson, from Queensland, claims she had spent more than $1000 on flights and hotel, as well as splurged $650 on a “beautiful” designer dress to wear to the bride’s upcoming nuptials. However, she found herself banned from attending the destination wedding.

According to Amy, the bride-to-be was furious with her for uploading a picture of the hen’s party on Instagram before her. The bitter feud all started during a girls’ weekend away for the hen’s party. “I saw her true colours,” Amy, 30, tells 7Life about her now-former friend. Sharing her wild story in a now-viral video on social media, she claims she forked out more than $1000 on flights and accommodation for the hen’s party. “I would have been fine spending that amount of money if the weekend was fun. However, the weekend was just spent walking on eggshells,” she claim





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Classical Musician Loses Dream Job UnexpectedlyHillary (not her real name) was shocked when she unexpectedly lost her dream job as a classical musician. She had the opportunity to study overseas after winning a prestigious award, but instead received a phone call from her boss informing her that she no longer had a job. Hillary felt completely blindsided and devastated, as she had spent her whole life playing the violin and felt hopeless without an outlet for her skills.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice ScamA young woman in Melbourne was scammed out of $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. The scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Tragic Death of Young Woman Highlights Dangers of Diabetic KetoacidosisA young woman named Ebony Taylor tragically died from diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious diabetes complication. DKA is a leading cause of hospital admissions for people with type one diabetes, but people with type two are also at risk. Each year, nearly 10,000 people are hospitalized with DKA, and approximately 200 people die from it.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Queensland MP testifies Brittany Higgins told him she was raped in Parliament HouseA Queensland MP has given evidence in the Federal Court that Brittany Higgins told him she had been raped in Parliament House within days of the alleged assault. Liberal National Party MP Sam O’Connor testified that Higgins had mentioned the word 'rape' and said she had been taken back to Parliament House by a Liberal Party staffer.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Black Woman Charged with Abuse of a Corpse After MiscarryingA Black woman in Ohio, who experienced a miscarriage, has been charged with abuse of a corpse. The case has sparked a national debate on the treatment of pregnant women, particularly Black women.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Woman Breaks Silence on Childhood AbuseNatanya Pienaar shares her story of surviving childhood abuse and the conviction of her abuser.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »