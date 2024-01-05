Woman Transforms Derelict Nunnery into Dream Home

Katie Keam has transformed the derelict 'Nunnery on Ackers' into her dream home. After a renovation, the property more than doubled in value. Australians poured a record of more than $12.3 billion into home renovations in 2021.





Woman Creates Web of Lies to Hide Lottery WinningsA woman in her 20s won a life-changing amount of money on the lottery. She created a web of lies to hide her winnings from her friends. She decided to share the news and the money with her single parent mother.

Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice ScamA young woman in Melbourne was scammed out of $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. The scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.

Woman Raped by Fake Uber DriverA woman was raped by a man pretending to be an Uber driver after mistakenly getting into his car. The incident highlights the issue of sexual assault and harassment by fake ride-share drivers.

North Korean Woman's Journey into Illicit Market ActivitiesKang* left her official job to join illicit market activities in North Korea. She traded goods and started a brokerage service for young women. She talks about the rewards of her work and the opportunities it provided for her family.

Young Woman's Death Accelerated by Royal Perth Hospital, Coroner FindsA coroner has found that the death of a young woman with meningococcal disease was accelerated by Royal Perth Hospital, which provided her with below standard care. The woman had driven to Perth for the Christmas holidays and was rushed to the hospital when her condition deteriorated rapidly. The inquest revealed delays in her treatment and reported her deterioration was consistent with meningococcal sepsis.

Black Woman Charged with Abuse of a Corpse After MiscarryingA Black woman in Ohio, who experienced a miscarriage, has been charged with abuse of a corpse. The case has sparked a national debate on the treatment of pregnant women, particularly Black women.

