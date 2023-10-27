Woman slams Transport for NSW for ‘insane’ letter to elderly father with Alzheimer’s

A NSW woman has shared her frustration online after her elderly father was allowed to continue to drive, despite living with Alzheimer’s disease. The woman says her father, aged 83, had his driver’s licence suspended pending a mandatory driving test this month. However, she was surprised to find he had received a letter advising him he could still continue to drive, despite not having sat his test. “This letter was written on the same day Dad didn’t show up for his test ...

“I can’t believe how reckless and dangerous this situation is and my brother and I may have to evoke our power of attorney to get him to stop, since the manager of the licence renew unit is an absolute joke.” A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said while there were statutory obligations for the department “to ensure all licence holders are medically fit and competent to hold a driver’s licence”, members of the public must also report those who they believe are unfit to drive.

Read more:

