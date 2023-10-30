Woman's Body Found in Altona

Just after 8.30am on Monday a woman’s body was located at Esplanade and Millers Rd in Altona, a Victoria Police spokesperson told News Corp.Police have confirmed the matter is not currently being treated as suspicious.

The horrific reason a now-banned paramedic refused to perform CPR on a woman whose heart was still beating has been revealed in scathing tribunal findings.A crew member on a Melbourne bound flight has been rushed to hospital after a medical incident on a Qantas plane.

Woman’s body found at popular beachA woman’s body has been discovered on a beach in Melbourne’s southwest. Read more ⮕

Police investigation underway after body found in Sydney’s westA police investigation is underway in Sydney's west after the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered on Friday night. Read more ⮕

Charges laid after body found in streetA 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected hit-and-run in Sydney’s southwest last week. Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Young Woman Found Dead in Sydney School Gym BathroomLilie James, 21, was found dead with severe head wounds in the gym bathroom of Sydney’s private St Andrew’s Cathedral School. Her grandmother shares memories of her beloved granddaughter after her sudden death. The school will hold a special assembly in her honor. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead in Bendigo, two children uninjuredHomicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Victoria n town of Bendigo overnight, with two children also in the home found uninjured. Read more ⮕