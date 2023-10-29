Woman’s body found at popular beach

Just after 8.30am on Monday a woman’s body was located at Esplanade and Millers Rd in Altona, a Victoria Police spokesperson told News Corp.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, are not yet known.The horrific reason a now-banned paramedic refused to perform CPR on a woman whose heart was still beating has been revealed in scathing tribunal findings.A crew member on a Melbourne bound flight has been rushed to hospital after a medical incident on a Qantas plane.

