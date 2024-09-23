Woman Recalls Terrifying Moment She Was Thrown Into Air During Severe Turbulence

A woman who was onboard a Singapore Airlines flight earlier this year which encountered severe turbulence has recalled the terrifying moment she was thrown into the air and “everything went deathly silent”.

Singapore Airlines accident victim Kerry Jordan with husband Keith Davis at the RAH. Picture: Supplied Ms Jordan’s husband Keith Davis recalled the moment he had reached out to stop water from spilling out of a cup in front of him before he saw his wife effectively suspended “in space”. “All I remember is that seatbelt light went on and then we were just thrown straight in the air,” Mr Pearl said.“You could hear passengers screaming, crying … passengers ringing family members telling them they love them, giving the final goodbyes so I think it was kind of like that general consensus of this is it.”

Turbulence Airplane Accident Singapore Airlines Severe Weather Passenger Injuries

