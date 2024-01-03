Woman Raped by Fake Uber Driver

Anna* waited for her boyfriend to fall asleep one Monday night and walked downstairs to her kitchen. Stephen Kiprillis Overwhelmed with crippling depression and anxiety, the 23-year-old downed a bottle of wine and a handful of valium. Feelings of nausea grew along with a fear of overdosing. While ordering an Uber to get to hospital, she accidentally sent it to the wrong address. She walked outside her Waterloo apartment and got into a car she mistakenly believed was her Uber.

Over the next 50 minutes, the far older driver, Zorigoo Zurshig, reclined the front passenger seat and raped Anna twice, leaving her feeling “scared and not in control”. She eventually managed to flee and return to her apartment. Anna’s terrifying ordeal, outlined in documents tendered to the NSW Criminal Court of Appeal as Zurshig failed to overturn his conviction, is one of several incidents in recent years where men have sexually assaulted or harassed vulnerable women under the guise of their ride-share driver





