Woman narrowly avoids death after alleged hit-and-run on Brisbane highway

A woman has relived the moment she was allegedly rammed at high speed on a Brisbane highway, spinning out of control and fearing for her life. Maretta Vincart was hit on Queensland’s Gateway Mwy at Murarrie, in Brisbane ’s suburbs, about 1pm on Tuesday.

Victim in an apparent hit-and-run tells of how she feared for her life. The 41-year-old Capalaba woman told 7NEWS on Wednesday she was lucky to survive as her Mazda 3 spun out and struck a guard rail, prompting a police search for the offending driver. Vincart’s dashcam footage shows the blue Holden Commodore speeding up to her car, and captures her terrified screams as the car spins — as it does, her reverse camera captures the offending vehicle speeding off southward with a crumpled bonnet.

Hit-And-Run Brisbane Highway Police Investigation Dashcam Footage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane news live: Teen on Brisbane terror charges; Review into botched Qld uni offersFollow us for live updates in Brisbane and beyond today.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Coal royalty rates into law | Brisbane airport faceliftFollow us for the latest updates in the city and further afield.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Queensland crash hot spots | Brisbane Olympic transport optionsFor the latest updates in Brisbane and beyond, follow our live blog.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Stink over composting facility | Brisbane public transport statsFollow our news blog for the latest updates in Brisbane and beyond.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Dutton to lay out nuclear plan | Swan Lake in BrisbaneFollow live as we cover today’s news updates.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane news live: Lions to meet fans in Brisbane CBD | Miles catches bus to Government HouseIn Brisbane and beyond today, follow here for the latest updates.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »