Woman narrowly avoids death after alleged hit-and-run on Brisbane highway

A woman has relived the moment she was allegedly rammed at high speed on a Brisbane highway, spinning out of control and fearing for her life. Maretta Vincart was hit on Queensland’s Gateway Mwy at Murarrie, in Brisbane ’s suburbs, about 1pm on Tuesday.
Victim in an apparent hit-and-run tells of how she feared for her life. The 41-year-old Capalaba woman told 7NEWS on Wednesday she was lucky to survive as her Mazda 3 spun out and struck a guard rail, prompting a police search for the offending driver. Vincart’s dashcam footage shows the blue Holden Commodore speeding up to her car, and captures her terrified screams as the car spins — as it does, her reverse camera captures the offending vehicle speeding off southward with a crumpled bonnet.
