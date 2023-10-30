Woman Jailed for Stabbing Lover After Affair Revelation

A woman has been jailed for at least 12 years after stabbing her married lover and employee in the heart after he revealed an affair with another woman.after the pair furiously argued outside Sydney's international airport a week earlier.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which prosecutors rejected, and was found guilty of murder by a jury in June.Jenny Niguidula took a kitchen knife and stabbed Rhonie Apostol in their Sydney home after she found out he had cheated on her. (Nine)

Justice Hament Dhanji sentenced her to a total of 16 years on Monday, but said the sentence will do nothing for Mr Apostol's family.Niguidula had also been violent towards Mr Apostol's brother-in-law, whom she married in 2009 before divorcing in 2015.Justice Dhanji said Niguidula might question the value of imprisoning her, but domestic violence offenders need deterrence. headtopics.com

There was evidence Mr Apostol had sought to end his relationship and employment with Niguidula and return to his wife, before she stabbed him in the chest, the judge said. The knife entered between the ribs and faced little resistance beyond the skin, experts told the court.

Others gave evidence about severe borderline personality disorder impairing Niguidula's ability to reason and consider the consequences of her actions at the time. The judge was not satisfied she was significantly impaired but her mental condition contributed, along with a fluctuating but heightened emotional state after she learned of the affair.She did not intend to cause Mr Apostol anything more than grievous bodily harm when she impulsively stabbed him once in the chest in the context of a heightened emotional state, the judge said. headtopics.com

