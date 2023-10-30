Woman jailed 12 years for married lover's murder

A woman has been jailed for at least 12 years after stabbing her married lover and employee in the heart after he revealed an affair with another woman.after the pair furiously argued outside Sydney's international airport a week earlier.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which prosecutors rejected, and was found guilty of murder by a jury in June.Jenny Niguidula took a kitchen knife and stabbed Rhonie Apostol in their Sydney home after she found out he had cheated on her. (Nine)

Justice Hament Dhanji sentenced her to a total of 16 years on Monday, but said the sentence will do nothing for Mr Apostol's family.Niguidula had also been violent towards Mr Apostol's brother-in-law, whom she married in 2009 before divorcing in 2015.Justice Dhanji said Niguidula might question the value of imprisoning her, but domestic violence offenders need deterrence. headtopics.com

There was evidence Mr Apostol had sought to end his relationship and employment with Niguidula and return to his wife, before she stabbed him in the chest, the judge said. The knife entered between the ribs and faced little resistance beyond the skin, experts told the court.

Others gave evidence about severe borderline personality disorder impairing Niguidula's ability to reason and consider the consequences of her actions at the time. The judge was not satisfied she was significantly impaired but her mental condition contributed, along with a fluctuating but heightened emotional state after she learned of the affair.She did not intend to cause Mr Apostol anything more than grievous bodily harm when she impulsively stabbed him once in the chest in the context of a heightened emotional state, the judge said. headtopics.com

Queensland woman caring for sick husband warns of elaborate employment scam after losing savings7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Woman saved $20,000 by living rent-free thanks to one Google search7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead while kids at homeA woman has been found dead at a Bendigo home, with two school aged children still inside the house when police arrived. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead in Bendigo homePolice were called to a home in High Street, Kangaroo Flat, just before midnight after reports a woman had been injured. Read more ⮕

Woman found dead in Bendigo, two children uninjuredHomicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Victorian town of Bendigo overnight, with two children also in the home found uninjured. Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕