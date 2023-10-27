Woman found guilty over woodchipper murder of ex-partner in Queensland

A woman accused of being the architect of a murder plan that involved a man being fed into a woodchipper has been found guilty.

Sharon Graham, 63, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bruce James Saunders at a property near Gympie on 12 November 2017. She was accused of asking her then partner Greg Roser and Peter Koenig to kill Saunders, 53, for insurance money.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Saunders was hit on the head with an iron bar and his body fed into an industrial woodchipper to make it look like an accident, the Brisbane supreme court was told. headtopics.com

He died while the three men cleared vegetation on a friend’s rural property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.Koenig told the jury that he saw Roser hit Saunders multiple times on the head with the iron bar before helping carry the lifeless body to the woodchipper.The next day Graham discussed Saunders’ will over coffee before sleeping in his bed with another man, the court heard.

