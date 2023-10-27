Woman found guilty of woodchipper murder

woman accused of being the architect of a murder plan that involved a man being fed into a woodchipper has been found guilty.

Sharon Graham, 63, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bruce James Saunders at a property near Gympie on November 12, 2017. She was accused of asking her then-partner Greg Roser and Peter Koenig to kill Bruce Saunders, 53, for insurance money.Sharon Graham and Bruce Saunders, whose body was found in a woodchipper in Brisbane in 2017. (Supplied)

Saunders was hit on the head with an iron bar and his body fed into an industrial woodchipper to make it look like an accident,He died while the three men cleared vegetation on a friend's rural property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.Koenig told the jury that he saw Roser hit Saunders multiple times on the head with the iron bar before helping carry the lifeless body to the woodchipper. headtopics.com

