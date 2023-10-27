Woman found guilty of Qld woodchipper murder

A woman accused of being the architect of a murder plan that involved a man being fed into a woodchipper has been found guilty.

Sharon Graham, 63, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bruce James Saunders at a property near Gympie on November 12, 2017. The scene of the alleged murder in 2017 at the property in Goomboorian, 150 kilometres north of Brisbane.She was accused of asking her then partner Greg Roser and Peter Koenig to kill Bruce Saunders, 53, for insurance money.

Saunders was hit on the head with an iron bar and his body fed into an industrial woodchipper to make it look like an accident, Brisbane Supreme Court was told. He died while the three men cleared vegetation on a friend’s rural property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.Koenig told the jury that he saw Roser hit Saunders multiple times on the head with the iron bar before helping carry the lifeless body to the woodchipper.Advertisement headtopics.com

The next day Graham discussed Saunders’ will over coffee before sleeping in his bed with another man, the court heard.

