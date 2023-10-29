Woman found dead while kids at home

Emergency services were called to a High Street home in Kangaroo Flat just before midnight on Sunday following reports a woman was injured.

Police attended and found the woman unresponsive along with two primary school aged children who were not injured.A crime scene has been established and will be processed by detectives and the Major Crime Scene Unit.A man, 44, was arrested in in Harcourt North on Monday morning and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

