Woman found dead in hotel at Perth's Crown Casino complex, Homicide Squad investigating

A woman has been found dead in a hotel room at Perth's Crown Casino complex, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police say they were called to the Crown Towers hotel in Burswood about 11:10am on Monday, where a woman in her 30s was found dead inside a room. St John Ambulance said they also took a man in his 40s to Royal Perth Hospital as a priority one urgent case.He is in police custody in hospital.The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident.On the ground in Gaza, battles will be 'very, very messy'. These are the weapons both sides are working with

