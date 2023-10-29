Woman found dead in Bendigo, two children uninjured

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Victorian town of Bendigo overnight, with two children also at home at the time found uninjured.

Local police were called to a home in High Street at Kangaroo Flat, a south-west suburb of Bendigo, just before midnight following reports that a woman had been injured. Emergency services found the woman unresponsive and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.Detectives, along with Major Crime Scene Unit officers, cordoned off the home and established a crime scene.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Harcourt North early Monday morning and police are interviewing him. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. headtopics.com

