Woman found dead at Crown Casino

The woman was found dead at a hotel attached to a Crown Casino complex, with reports a man has also been rushed to hospital.WA Police were called to an incident early on Monday afternoon, where the body of a woman was discovered.A woman’s body was found at Crown Casino’s Perth complex in Burswood on Monday afternoon. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sharon Smith

It’s unclear which hotel the woman’s body was found in, as Crown Perth houses Crown Promenade, Crown Metropol, and luxury hotel Crown Towers. The West Australian newspaper reports the woman was found at Crown Towers, and a 42-year-old man was also rushed to Royal Perth Hospital from the scene.A leading fly expert has shared what’s really happening in the incredible scenes coming out of one Aussie state.The husband of Sharon Fulton, whose 1986 disappearance is among Western Australia’s most infamous cold cases, has been charged with her murder.

