Woman dies in ambulance outside hospital due to lack of available bed

The last hours of Anne Pedler’s life were spent in an ambulance ramped outside Launceston general hospital because no bed was available for the 71-year-old. Pedler arrived at the hospital at 12.45am on 6 August 2022 with a diagnosis of a pulmonary embolism – a sudden blockage of the vessels responsible for sending blood to the lungs. Despite being triaged as urgent, Pedler was still ramped at 8.30am – when she suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.

Peddler’s daughter, Stella Jennings, said she is kept awake at night wondering whether her mother might still be alive if things had gone differently. The cause, she was later told by the hospital, was a delay in obtaining blood test results

