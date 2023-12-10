Woman Creates Web of Lies to Hide Lottery Winnings

A woman in her 20s won a life-changing amount of money on the lottery. She created a web of lies to hide her winnings from her friends. She decided to share the news and the money with her single parent mother.





7NewsSydney » / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suella Braverman says she will have ‘more to say in due course’ as she is sackedHome secretary implies she has strong resignation speech; former prime minister David Cameron seen at No 10

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Woman's mysterious symptoms finally diagnosed as perimenopauseWhen Jo Caminiti began experiencing mood swings, low energy and loss of sleep, she did not know what was happening to her. The 58-year-old worked as an environmental scientist in a job she loved, but often found herself crying while driving to work. Soon after, she began experiencing severe joint pain, and was struggling to walk, so she decided to take seven months off work on long service leave. It wasn't until she saw a news program on perimenopause that things clicked for her and she was suddenly filled with hope.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian households taking control of power bills with clean energy transitionYvonne Parker creates an energy-efficient home to combat rising power prices in Australia.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Designer Creates Chic Bedside Table That Doubles as a Dog CrateAmericans are investing heavily into home design for pets, with some families incorporating custom-built showers for dogs. Jasmine Roth, host of Help! I Wrecked My House, made a stylish bedside table that doubles as a dog crate. Johnathan Lower turned a closet into a miniature home for his golden retriever, which went viral on TikTok.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Alana’s mum thought she was menopausal. Then she was told she had six months to live7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Woman forced to move back into sharehouse amid Australia's red-hot rental marketJen* has lived alone for years now, but this week, she had to do the unimaginable — move back into a sharehouse. The 44-year-old, from the Penrith area in western Sydney, had to cut back her hours of work due to health issues and began falling behind on bills as the cost of many essential expenses soared, including rent. No longer able to afford her rental, she had to move. She never imagined she'd be sharing with five strangers at her age, but amid Australia's red-hot rental market, she feels 'very lucky' to have found anywhere at all. 'It has been quite challenging ... I was telling a friend about it and I almost burst into tears, I never thought I'd be going back into sharehousing at 44,' she said. 'You think you'll have made it in life at this stage.' Jen has been relying on Centrelink due to her health issues and said she had just $70 a fortnight left after paying rent and other expenses. She said while the recent increase in welfare payments has made a difference, housing remains out of reach for many people.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »