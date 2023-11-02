Woman charged following Lake Macquarie shooting

Four days later, a 31-year-old man was arrested by NSW Police four days on related charges and remains before the court.A women will face court after being charged with shooting at someone with intent to murder. (Google Maps)

Following further investigations, a 25-year-old woman was arrested at 2.30pm on November 1 at a property on Bousfield Street. She has been charged with ﻿intending to murder and discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.The man and the woman injured in the alleged shooting ﻿were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment. ﻿

