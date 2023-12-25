Woman Breaks Silence on Childhood Abuse

For 20 years, Natanya Pienaar was gagged by the legal system in order to protect a man who stole her childhood. But the moment Hermanus “Manie” Senekal was convicted of molestation and rape, Natanya proudly stood baring the scars of her survival. Natanya tells 7Life of how day care owner Senekal raped her when she was just six years old. Natanya was under Senekal’s care, and her parents entrusted him with looking after their six-year-old daughter.

But after a year of grooming, he took Natanya to his “pink room”, locked the door, tied her hands and feet and sealed her mouth with duct tape. He then raped her





