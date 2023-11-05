Woman arrested for stealing car and child

Police say the 32-year-old stole the car in Spring Hill just after midday on Sunday while the owner was standing in the car park of a Saint Pauls Terrace building. The 33-year-old car owner tracked the vehicle to Leichardt Street through her phone where she attempted to restrain the driver, receiving minor injuries in doing so. Police say members of the public helped detain the offender until officers arrived a short time later.

A 32-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with one count each of child stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving

