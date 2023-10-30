Woman accuses Kookai store of body shaming

Yassie Marie posted about her experience online in an Australian Kookai store, saying she felt instantly judged by the shop’s staff.

“They didn’t fit, and I came out of the change rooms and there were two girls standing at the counter,” she said, explaining one staff member walked out of the store and another tried to walk past her.

Yassie asked if another store had her size and the staff member said “no we don’t stock plus size items”.user said she didn’t consider herself plus size, and tried to walk out of the store as fast as she could. headtopics.com

The video has had almost a million views, as well as 84,000 likes as people shared their own reactions and experiencing with the brand in Yassie’s video comment section. “I actually worked at Kookai over 10 years ago during uni and literally still talk about that whole experience in therapy,” one added to the comment section.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

Toyota sales chief says EVs ‘impractical’ for Australian drivers as Tesla retaliates against ‘cynical’ attackSean Hanley says hybrid vehicles are ‘better fit’ in Australia but Electric Vehicle Council says brand’s comments could undermine lithium industry Read more ⮕

How the Mirrool Silo Kick, a quirky Australian sport, brings this small town togetherThe Silo Kick is Mirrool's claim to fame, but the annual event does more than crown the biggest kicker of a football in the New South Wales Riverina town. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

– creepy Korean Australian horror series will leave you wanting moreAndrew Undi Lee’s hour-long anthology series comprises five short and unsettling stories that explore different aspects of the immigration experience Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕