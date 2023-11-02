‘Without Singo, I wouldn’t be riding now’: Rawiller’s Golden Eagle pledge to Singleton

“He has always been really good to me and my family, but you don’t know how to say thankyou for something like that. Singleton owns Hawaii Five Oh in partnership with Gerry Harvey and Ray Hadley, and the entire has shown the potential to become a star after winning a Hawkesbury Guineas and Fred Best Classic under Rawiller. But he has yet to win a major victory.

“That was very important,” Rawiller said of the draw. “There wasn’t many good ones left in the barrel when he came out, and it makes my job easier from there instead of barriers 18 or 19. “I was always going to miss last weekend, but I had the choice when to start my suspension and these two horses stood out,” Rawiller said.

Meanwhile, Toorak Handicap winner Attrition was scratched from the Golden Eagle on Thursday after showing signs of lameness after trackwork.

