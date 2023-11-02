With all eyes on the Fed, it’s the US Treasury that saves the day

Investors were spooked by the sheer scale of the supply of bonds, particularly longer-dated bonds, scheduled to hit the market when price-sensitive private sector investors are the primary source of demand, given that the Fed is allowing securities it acquired with its quantitative easing program in response to the pandemic to mature without reinvestment and other central banks are largely absent as buyers.

A similar situation has arisen in Australia, probably driven by the need for local yields to compete with those in the US to attract investors. While there seems to be an expectation that the RBA has at least one more rate rise to go in this cycle, perhaps at next week’s Melbourne Cup Day meeting, the market has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for it. Like the Fed, it will have to factor in the impact on the economy of the increased cost of borrowing on consumers and businesses that the market activity will drive.

Despite 11 rate rises – including four oversized 75 basis point moves last year – and a 5.5 percentage point increase in that rate, along with the Fed’s $US95 billion a month of quantitative tightening, the US economy has been remarkably resilient. It grew at an annualised rate of 4.9 per cent in the September quarter and the unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent is around historic lows.

It could also be that the impact of the aggressive run-up in the federal funds rate last year and into the first half of this year and the Fed’s steady shrinking of its balance sheet as its bond holdings run off without reinvestment have yet to have their full impact on the economy.

