Winners of the 2023 Walkley Awards. The Australian Financial Review’s Edmund Tadros (centre right, holding award) and Neil Chenoweth (centre left) won the Gold Walkley for their coverage of the PwC tax leaks. Edmund Tadros and Neil Chenoweth take home Gold Walkley while eight women honoured for outstanding contributions. Plus: Crikey job cuts. Australian journalism’s biggest and sparkliest shindig, the Walkleys, was held on Thursday night.

The top gong – the Gold Walkley – went to The Australian Financial Review’s Edmund Tadros and Neil Chenoweth for their uncovering and subsequent coverage of the Tadros drew laughs for a self-deprecating speech about being described by editor in chief Michael Stutchbury as “a little bit crazy” and told he would work well with Chenoweth who was also “a little bit crazy”. It seems to have paid off





