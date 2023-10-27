Wine grape growers moving away from shiraz, cabernet sauvignon amid global red wine oversupply

SA wine grape growers are switching varietals to help keep vines under contractAustralians are increasingly willing to try newer varieties

The grafting and planting of lighter reds and whites is on the rise, as growers attempt to offer something new to consumers who are looking to explore. More than 10,000 wine grape varieties are grown in the world today, but in Australia 94 per cent of the grapes crushed come from just 20 varieties. Shiraz and cabernet sauvignon make up more than a third of that figure.

In South Australia, which produces more than half of the country's wine, shiraz was the dominant variety in the 323 hectares of new wine grapes planted.Silver lining The largest area of new plantings in the state was in the Riverland, where many grape growers have been urged by wineries to

To improve his family's fortunes, Jim Markeas has grafted more than 20 per cent of his Mallee Estate vineyards from cabernet sauvignon to alternative varieties from Spain, Greece, Italy, and Georgia.The second-generation grape grower said he was excited to make wines that honoured his Greek heritage and better suited the Mediterranean climate."These are summer drinking varieties for that time when everyone loves to eat outside, and have a noisy barbecue.

"I certainly would be reluctant to jump on any grape variety trend that came along, but I do think that pinot noir is a classic variety that's here to stay.Grafting established vineyards to different varietals takes place over the course of one season.South Australian wine grape growers are switching crops or walking away amid the global red wine oversupply as key local stakeholders call for more support."If I was planting new vines, they would be alternative varietals.

