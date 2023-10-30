Will US Government dysfunction affect AUKUS deal?

Anthony Albanese's visit to Washington last week was designed to show the closeness in the US/Australia relationship and reinforce the bipartisan support in the United States for the AUKUS agreement.

But war in the Middle East and chaos on Capitol Hill threatened to derail the trip. The ABC's national political lead David Speers filed this report from Washington DC.PM says Biden won't intervene in Assange case, suggests Australia could be 'middle power' between US and China

AUKUS nuclear submarine deal triggers accusations over cost and constructionSouth Australia's premier hits back at claims by Alexander Downer that all of the nation's future nuclear subs should be built overseas — but the former foreign affairs minister says there should be more scrutiny of the 'eye-watering' cost. Read more ⮕

Plan to build Aukus submarines in Adelaide is ‘a fairytale’ and ‘pork barrelling’, Alexander Downer saysFormer foreign minister says building nuclear submarines at South Australian shipyard will ‘drain the national economy’ Read more ⮕

Elon Musk offers satellite internet to Gaza, sparking row with Israeli governmentElon Musk has offered to provide satellite internet to Gaza, causing a dispute with the Israeli government who claim it will be used for 'terrorist purposes'. The move comes after the territory experienced a blackout in cellular and internet connectivity, leaving the population cut off from the world during heavy aerial bombardment. International aid agencies and rescue workers have struggled to communicate and provide assistance. Musk's offer came after a direct appeal from a doctor on social media. Read more ⮕

Vic government rejects calls to delay public drunkenness reformsThe Victorian government has rejected calls to delay the introduction of public drunkenness reforms, set to take effect on Melbourne Cup Day – one of the booziest days of the year. Read more ⮕

Victorian Government Defends Plan to Decriminalise Public Drunkenness on Melbourne Cup DayThe Victorian government is facing concerns from police officers over its plan to decriminalise public drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day. The Police Union has raised concerns about officers' preparedness and the lack of a sobering up centre in Collingwood. Read more ⮕

NT government announces cabinet reshuffle, with Brent Potter, Joel Bowden promoted to ministryNT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has unveiled her new-look cabinet. From fresh faces to demotions, here's who's in and who's out. Read more ⮕