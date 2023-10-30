Will the Israel-Hamas war become a regional conflict? Here are 4 countries that could be pivotal

Fears are escalating the conflict between Israel and Hamas could spill over into a broader war involving other countries in the region.
Although El-Sisi’s government has allowed some protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza, these have been tightly controlled. And notably, they have not been permitted at Tahrir Square, the heart of the Arab Spring protests.
For a decade, Egyptian forces have been battling an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai desert. El-Sisi is concerned an influx of refugees from Gaza may exacerbate these tensions and lead to increased militant activity against the regime.
Given Hezbollah is embedded in the Lebanese government and commands the strongest and most well-organised militant force in the country, other Lebanese factions are limited in their ability to restrain it. These factions would also be wary of triggering another civil war by trying to prevent Hezbollah from pursuing military action.
Syria: backed into a corner by political debts to Iran Political protest in Syria in 2011 led to civil war between President Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel groups. Assad depended on Iranian and Russian military support to maintain his grip on power.
Israel’s likely objective with these strikes was to deter, rather than provoke, a military confrontation. The strikes are a reminder to Assad that Israel has the capability to hit important targets deep in Syrian territory – and is willing to do so.