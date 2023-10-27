Wildlife rangers help free long nosed fur seal from rope at Racecourse Bay

Wildlife authorities in South East South Australia are urging fishers and the public to watch their waste after a seal had to be freed from rope.They say the situation is a reminder of what human waste can do to animals

Department for Environment and Water rangers were called to Racecourse Bay, south of Mount Gambier, this week after residents saw the long nosed fur seal with a rope wrapped around its neck. Ranger Leah Williams said the seal tried to swim away from the team but was clearly struggling and wouldn't have survived much longer if it wasn't freed.

"We let her go from her net and she swam off about a metre into the shallows and gave us a big wave with her flipper ... and then swam off all nice and healthy."Ms Williams said the situation was a reminder of what carelessly discarded waste could do to wildlife. headtopics.com

She said once animals became tangled in rope or other rubbish, they had no way of freeing themselves. "The residents who had called it in on the Monday said she was on the beach trying to get it off herself, so it was obviously getting worse.

