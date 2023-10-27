Wild sports car unveiled in Tokyo

There are hints of the cult classic WRX hot hatch and the BRZ sports car in the lines of the coupe revealed at this year’s Japan Mobility Show.The drearily named Subaru Sports Mobility Concept might sound like something you’d see cruising the grounds of a retirement home, but it looks fast and futuristic.

Bulging wheel arches are reminiscent of the rally-bred WRX, while a hexagonal wheel design and a long strip of LED lights across the bonnet give off a spaceship vibe. There are some interesting exterior surface treatments, including a bright blue strip in the front intake and marble-like highlights on the front bumper and sideskirts.While electric vehicles dominated the concept reveals at the show, there was a definited sporty twist to proceedings as the Subaru vied for the limelight with a hybrid Mazda sports car that appeared to pay homage to the MX-5 and RX-7 and a modern interpretation of the Nissan GT-R.

Subaru wasn’t divulging any engineering details for the concept coupe, preferring to stick to flowery prose than technical detail. “This concept model expresses the enjoyment that Subaru offers in the age of electrification, embodying the pleasure of going anywhere, anytime, and driving at will in everyday to extraordinary environments,” the company’s press release said.“Driving with peace of mind allows us to embark on exciting new adventures,” it continued.The low-slung, muscular coupe has the driver at the centre “controlling all four wheels at will”. headtopics.com

The Solterra, which was jointly developed by Toyota, has an 80kW motor on each axle making a combined 160kW.A 71kWh battery allows for a driving range of up to 460km on the all-wheel drive model and charging to 80 per cent takes a claimed 30 minutes.Subaru’s press release says: “In the world of aviation, where electrification and automation technologies are advancing, there are growing expectations for new air mobility that will bring about an ‘air mobility revolution’.

