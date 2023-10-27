Wild Putin ‘body double’ truth exposed

Of all the many rules of politics — of which in truth there are zero — none is more effective than the Lyndon Johnson Hogf*cker Theory.

As the legend has it, the barnstorming Texan was running for Congress against a popular farmer and things were looking dire. At which point I like to imagine Lyndon laconically reclining into his chair as he uttered the immortal words.This is a lesson that once learned cannot be unlearned and once seen cannot be unseen. Once aware you can find it in almost every political campaign both foul and fair. And now it has come to the foulest of campaigns, namely the shameless Russian invasion of Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin was rumoured to be using a body double after a heart attack.

And thus they were re-reported by other more mainstream media organisations with a heavy dose of salt, all of whom rightly noted that these were mere unsubstantiated claims.Obviously unfamiliar with the workings of a free press, not to mention democracy generally, a Kremlin spokesman gallantly stepped forward to put an end to such silly misinformation once and for all. headtopics.com

As every human being on the planet knows, “everything is fine” is not a phrase that is ever uttered if everything is, in fact, fine. It just means that there is a seed of doubt, and when you are trying to depose a despot then that doubt is the difference between countless millions living in fear of an oppressor’s unassailable and undying power and a tiny little light bulb that says maybe the old b*gger is on the way out.

And so a bit of good old fashioned campaign journalism has become mission-critical wartime propaganda — or maybe vice versa. Chances are the war will go on as long as Putin is still alive and so the best solution is taking him out, either for real or in the public imagination. headtopics.com

