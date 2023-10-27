Wild female chimps live long post-menopause life, study suggests

An older female chimpanzee carries her granddaughters. Urine samples from 66 female chimps also revealed hormonal changes similar to those seen in humans during the menopause.An older female chimpanzee carries her granddaughters. Urine samples from 66 female chimps also revealed hormonal changes similar to those seen in humans during the menopause.
“Menopause ends reproduction around the age of 50 in both humans and wild chimpanzees,” the researchers report, adding they found it was not unusual for chimpanzees – like humans – to live longer., researchers report how they studied 185 females in the Ngogo community of wild chimpanzees in Kibale national park, Uganda, from 1995 to 2016.
However, 16 females lived beyond this age. Indeed the analysis suggests females lived about one-fifth of their adult life in a post-reproductive state. But previous studies have not found substantial numbers of wild female chimpanzees living in a post-reproductive state. The team say one possibility is that favourable conditions at Ngogo allow more females to live until older.
However, the team say there is another possibility: a lengthy period of life after reproduction ends may have been common throughout chimpanzees’ evolutionary history, but recent human activity at sites other than Ngogo, resulting in disease and habitat loss, has hindered the survival of wild populations, including older females.
Langergraber added the "grandmother hypothesis" – that posits the phenomenon occurs to enable older females to support their extended family – seems unlikely in chimpanzees given their social dynamics, but he noted it may occur to reduce conflict with younger females over mates.