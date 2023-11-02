Wife-killer Dawson’s desperate bid

After a long-running trial, Justice Ian Harrison found that Dawson killed his wife so he could be with the family’s babysitter, whom he later went on to marry. On Thursday, lawyers acting for Dawson appeared in the Court of Appeal after he launched an appeal against the verdict.Dawson has appealed on several grounds, including that the verdict was “unreasonable”, the court was told on Thursday.

During his judgment last year, Justice Harrison said the case against Dawson was circumstantial, however noted a guilty verdict was the only “rational inference” he could draw from the circumstances. Justice Harrison found that Dawson had a “possessive infatuation” with the family’s babysitter, who moved into his Bayview home after Lynette disappeared.

Dawson was found to have killed his wife just weeks after he had unsuccessfully attempted to run off with the teenage babysitter to start a new life in Queensland.At trial, his defence argued that he had neither the opportunity nor the motive to kill the mother of his two children.

