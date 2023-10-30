Wife-killer Chris Dawson’s move to be freed

Dawson, 75, was told he would likely die in jail after he was last year found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette Simms, who disappeared from their Bayview home on Sydney’s northern beaches in 1982.

After a long-running trial, Justice Ian Harrison found that Dawson killed his wife so he could be with one of his students, who he later married. Ms Dawson disappeared in January 1982 - her body has never been found and she never contacted her friends or family, including her two children.Lawyers acting for the former Newtown Jets rugby league player are set to appear in the Court of Criminal Appeal - the state’s highest court - on Thursday in a first step in attempting to have his conviction overturned.

Chris Dawson has launched an appeal to have his murder conviction quashed. Picture NCA Newswire/ Gaye Gerard.His appeal will be heard at a later date. Last year, Justice Harrison said the case against Dawson was circumstantial. However, he said finding that Dawson killed Lynette was “the only rational inference that the circumstances would enable me to draw”. headtopics.com

Ms Simms, a 33-year-old nurse, was last seen on Friday January 8, 1982 when she spoke to her mother Helena Simms on a phone call. Dawson was found to have killed his wife just weeks after he had unsuccessfully attempted to run off with his teenage babysitter and student to start a new life in Queensland.Chris Dawson and his former student, JC, on their wedding day. Picture: SuppliedAt trial, his defence argued that he had neither the opportunity nor the motive to kill the mother of his two children.

Dawson in 1991 told detectives during a police interview that he had dropped off his wife at a Mona Vale bus stop so she could go shopping and it was planned that she would meet him later that afternoon.Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in jail with an 18-year non-parole period. headtopics.com

Former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife dies after brain aneurysmCarr said Helena, his wife of 50 years, was the “light of my life”. Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife dies after brain aneurysmCarr said Helena, his wife of 50 years, was the “light of my life”. Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife dies after brain aneurysmCarr said Helena, his wife of 50 years, was the “light of my life”. Read more ⮕

Former New South Wales premier Bob Carr's wife Helena dies after brain aneurysm overseasHelena Carr — the long-time wife of former New South Wales premier and foreign minister Bob Carr – has been declared brain dead from an aneurysm during an overseas trip. Read more ⮕

‘Light of my life’: former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife Helena dies after brain aneurysmCarr says his partner of 50 years collapsed in his arms at a hotel in Vienna at the age of 77 Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr announces death of wife of 50 years Helena Carr7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕