Why you shouldn’t follow your passions

Following your passion is one of those clichés that are the staple of social media, self-help peddlers and motivational speakers. Of course, it is problematic and the chances of a bumper sticker slogan capturing the complexities of one’s circumstances is minimal. But when has complexity ever been the preferred solution when there is a simplistic solution to one’s career problems?

Some of the more obvious difficulties with passion-following include that it ignores talent. No matter how passionate I am about wanting to open the batting in a test match, sing like Frank Sinatra or play the piano so well Elton John would be envious, I have had somewhat reluctantly to admit that whatever talent I might possess lies elsewhere.

While I might be passionate about open the batting in a test match, I have to admit my real talents might lie elsewhere.Even supposing I had such desirable talents, events may present insurmountable barriers. A severe hand injury could put paid to the piano or cricket, similarly an injury to my vocal cords could mean I sing the blues. headtopics.com

Circumstances may simply not permit such a self-centred exercise because of responsibilities to feed mouths, care for a parent, or repay debts. It is all very well starving a family with the promise of a best-selling novel, only to produce a dud. There is no compromise in passion-following.

More banally, I may simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time, such that nobody witnesses my brilliance, and thus it was never encouraged, nurtured or promoted. Or perhaps worse, jealous rivals connive to block the path. It happens. I could go on at the expense of negativity, but you get the point.Telling someone to follow their passion can be alienating because it presupposes that everyone has a passion. headtopics.com

The assumption that most of us are choc-full of competing interests that need to honed down to a single focus is generally, exactly wrong. Most people with career dilemmas feel stuck and devoid of ideas.

