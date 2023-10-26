Why this NRL image has AFL seeing red as cheeky Vegas play ignites code war

Both games will be played at Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders as the NRL seeks to take rugby league overseas, but also tap into Sin City’s lucrative gambling market.

A massive advertisement for the season openers has appeared outside Allegiant Stadium with the slogan: “Australia’s biggest sport unleashed in Vegas”. “We will take over America soon and we’ll become the greatest game in the world,” NRL legend Brent Tate said onThe bold ad has ruffled some feathers in the AFL world, with premiership players scoffing at the suggestion the NRL is bigger than the AFL in Australia.

“Rugby league, why wouldn’t you love it? Great players, it is physical, it is tough, it’s one of the hardest sports in the world. I don’t see what all the fuss is about, to be honest.”Source: The Daily Telegraph headtopics.com

“I agree that NRL is the biggest sport in Australia - if you are an ear, nose and throat specialist. Got to get those cauliflower ears sorted, and the broken noses,” Hawthorn great Campbell Brown said in response to Tate.

“I think it is laughable. If you’re living anywhere outside of NSW or Queensland you know that’s just completely inaccurate,” he said.Tate quipped: “Look, at the end of the day, any game that when you go to kick a goal and get a point for missing for me, that doesn’t make any sense.” headtopics.com

Port Adelaide 300-gamer Kane Cornes weighed in, saying: “It’s delusional to promote it as Australia’s biggest sport. That cheeky boast is inaccurate, they’ve got it wrong.”When the AFL held its inaugural ‘Gather Round’ in Adelaide this year, a billboard advertising a State of Origin game in the city chirped:The AFL’s last foray overseas came when Port Adelaide played the Gold Coast Suns in a 2018 home-and-away game in China.

