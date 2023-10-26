Why State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir is the most disappointed politician in Indonesia

It all happened quickly. At the start of this month, Erick Thohir, Indonesia’s minister for state-owned enterprises – the government sector that powers a big chunk of the national economy – would have been justified in thinking he had a good shot at becoming Indonesia’s next vice president.
Then came the news the country’s constitutional court was considering an application to change the rules. When it agreed on Monday to endorse a loophole that made the age requirement redundant, all of Indonesia knew Thohir had lost.
Gibran's candidacy could be a make-or-break factor in next year's poll. Will his father's popularity as a retail politician rub off? Or will the opposing camps seek to turn Erick Thohir, meanwhile, is considering his options. There is speculation he's been offered a post in the Prabowo/Gibran campaign and is still considering whether to take it. Few have any doubt though he is having to adjust to losing.
Gibran was not so keen. He told his father he did not want to be known as a son of an official. “I want to be Gibran only,” he said, as recounted in Ben Bland’s 2020 biography of Jokowi,Since then, however, his father has held the country’s highest office for a decade. Perspectives change. As Bland noted in his book, five out of the six other Indonesian presidents who have ruled since independence in 1945 have had offspring follow them into politics.
Just how the campaign will go is anyone’s guess, says Bland, director of the Asia-Pacific programme at Chatham House in London. The PDI-P’s choice for president is Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo. Just how Megawati reacts to the president’s son joining the ticket backed by a rival party is yet to be seen.It could end badly. Earlier this week, Jakarta Post’s managing editor Kornelius Purba wrote that from Megawati’s perspective, Jokowi and Gibran have acted as if they are above the PDI-P that “launched them into the orbit of Indonesian politics. headtopics.com