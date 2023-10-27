Why NZ Rugby bosses might fear World Cup victory speech from All Blacks coach

Title-winning coaches have held trophies aloft in a multitude of ways but, at last check, none have included a flip of the bird to their bosses in the stands.

Victory would taste just a little sweeter than normal for Foster, after learning seven months out from the World Cup thatIn a highly unusual step for New Zealand Rugby, the governing body began its process to appoint the future coach before the 2023 World Cup, instead of after it.

Foster was already on shaky ground, too. NZR considered sacking him midway through an unsuccessful 2022 season, where the Kiwis lost a home series to Ireland, lost to Argentina at home and crashed to the Springboks. Player support and a win over the Boks in Johannesburg saved Foster, but the writing was on the wall.Credit:“Those conversations are best had after a World Cup when everyone is clear ... headtopics.com

Many feel the All Blacks have timed their run perfectly against a tiring Boks team, giving Foster the chance to embarrass the NZR with a World Cup win –and a parting barb or two. Concerned about the optics, Robertson was in France for some of the World Cup but the NZR told him to keep his distance and stay away from the All Blacks’ training and games.

Ewen McKenzie almost did the same with the Waratahs in 2008. Several coaches have been sacked immediately after winning titles; the most famous being Real Madrid manager Vicente del Bosque in 2003, and winning the La Liga-Champions League double a year earlier. headtopics.com

“To be honest, he made his own bed a bit there. They have had a World Cup cycle where players had, or at least been perceived to have, performed more poorly in the All Black jersey than they have at Super Rugby level,” Mehrtens said.AP

brisbanetimes »

