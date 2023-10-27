Asel Nogoibaeva sits up in her hospital bed, with her mutilated face hidden behind bandages so only her eyes can be seen.

Nogoibaeva could not work out where the blood was coming from. It was only later that she found out that her ex-husband had cut off her nose and ears. “Why in Kyrgyzstan should all cases concerning violence against women be resolved only after someone suffers, dies or becomes crippled for life? Does the judicial system even work? Why should we seek protection from journalists, society?” she asks.

During the first eight months of 2023, 8,512 cases of domestic violence were officially registered, according to the ministry of internal affairs. Just 2% have gone to trial. In 2022,Nurbek Toktakunov, a lawyer and civic activist, says the problem is more about attitudes rather than the legal framework. “We need to work at the level of creating certain traditions in the law enforcement system, to hold law enforcement officials responsible for negligence,” he says. headtopics.com

Estebesov did not consent and she moved to Italy to get away from him. In 2022 she returned to Kyrgyzstan, bought a house with her savings and lived with the children. Immediately, Estebesov began harassing her, issuing death threats.

Estebesov’s family pleaded with her to withdraw her legal claims, and she agreed in exchange for a promise he would leave her alone to raise their sons, aged 10 and 16, without interference. He agreed, but soon broke the terms of the deal. In January this year, he beat her and raped her again. headtopics.com

“I cried with fear, I told the court that two days ago he came to my house and beat me. He said he would kill me, so he’s stalling for time. They didn’t listen to me. Neither the judge nor the prosecutor. The trial was moved to 27 September. On 20 September, he maimed and cut me, making me permanently disabled,” she says.

